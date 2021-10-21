There is tight security around Federal High Court, Abuja as the trial of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu resumes today.

Kanu who is facing treason and terrorism charges before Justice Binta Nyako, was brought to the court premises earlier in the morning, at about 8am in a black Sports Utility Vehicle.

Journalists, lawyers and staff of the FHC were barred from entering the Court premises.

From Transcorp Hilton through the Ministry of Justice and Abia House, security was beefed up with the presence of a combined team of Police, Army, Department of State Services operatives estimated to be over 3,000.

Recall that during the last proceedings, journalists and lawyers were manhandled, while Kanu who is being held by the DSS was not brought to court, a development that was blamed on “logistical issues” by the prosecuting lawyer, Mohammed Abubakar.

Last week, the Federal Government slammed an amended seven-count charge against Kanu, while the FHC issued a hearing notice for Thursday, October 21.

The Noice titled, ‘Federal Republic of Nigeria Versus Nnamdi Kanu,’ with suit number: FHC/ABJ/CR/383/15, was served on Ejiofor and the prosecuting lawyer, Shuaibu Labaran.

The charges read, “That you Nnamdi Kanu, male adult of Afarachukw lbeku Umahia North Local Government Area of Abia State on or about the 28th of April 2015 in London, United Kingdom did broadcast on Radio Biafra monitored in Enugu, Enugu state and other parts of the of Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this House.

“That you Nnamdi Kanu, male adult of Afarachukw lbeku Umahia North Local Government Area of Abia State between the month of March and April 2015 imported into Nigeria and kept in Ubulusiizor in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra state within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, a Radio transmitter known as TRAM 50l concealed in a container of used household Wich you declared as used household items and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 47 (2) of the Criminal Code of Act, Cap C45, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.’