Published

1 hour ago

on

Gen T.Y. Danjuma speaks on failing health: “Time is not on my side …I’m a Sick, old Man”

Former Nigerian Chief of Army Staff, Defence Minister and prominent philanthropist, General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma (rtd.) has publicly talked about his declining health, alluding to a sense of urgency in his remaining years.

In a heartfelt address during his turbaning ceremony as the Gang Paan Ganye by the Gangwari Ganye, His Royal Highness Alhaji Adamu Sanda, Danjuma, one of Nigeria’s respected army generals and statesmen remarked: “Time is running out for me rapidly, as you can see. I’m a sick old man.”

Danjuma, who is now 86, has long been a towering figure in Nigeria’s political, military and business ecosystem.

Danjuma is known for his ardour, forthrightness and audacity, and has also achieved enviable renown for his military service, business acumen, and extensive philanthropy through the TY Danjuma Foundation, his admission has raised concerns about his health.

He called for loyalty to leaders, saying it’s key to economic growth and democratic stability in Nigeria.

According to him, peace and development would remain elusive unless citizens united behind their leaders with loyalty and cooperation.

“Adamawa people, I plead with you to be loyal to your leaders and Nigeria at large. That is the only way to achieve peace and development,” he added.

