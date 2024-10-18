The Harvesters International Christian Centre has given its word to sustain its the free bus service for Lagos, saying it’s concerned over the difficulties Lagosians are going through as a result of current economic challenges.

The free bus service which operates every Monday and Wednesday, traverses routes including Gbagada to CMS, Maryland to Victoria Island, Ajah to CMS, Agungi to CMS, CMS to Ikorodu Garage, Egbeda to Victoria Island, Ojuelegba to Ikeja, and New Garage to Victoria Island.

Since the commencement of the scheme two months ago, the HICC buses have conveyed over 624 people on each day of operation.

While enjoining residents of the state to optimise the use of the free bus service, the HICC, in a statement, expressed a desire to expand the service to more routes of Lagos.

“Harvesters International Christian Church has seen how fuel prices have gone up; transportation costs in Lagos and across the country have significantly increased, impacting how commuters get around the city.

“In a bid to support the community and respond to this growing challenge, Harvesters International Christian Centre (HICC) introduced a free bus service that has carried over 624 people daily, this initiative has been running every Monday and Wednesday for over the past two months, covering several key locations across the city.

“This initiative is a practical way to provide some relief for residents navigating the challenges of daily commuting in Lagos.

“This initiative is to make daily commuting life a little less stressful. Whether it’s getting to work, school, or simply running errands, this service is giving hundreds of Lagos residents a reliable and cost-free alternative to their usual commute.

“The response from the public has been overwhelmingly positive. Riders have shared how this initiative has made a real difference in their daily lives, and their feedback is nothing short of inspiring.

“The public is invited to take full advantage of this free service and encourage community members to share this opportunity with those in need. The church hopes to make a positive difference in the lives of Lagos residents.”