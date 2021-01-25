At least four persons were on Monday, killed when pandemonium broke out in Orlu town of Imo State following an invasion by men of the Nigerian Army.

The soldiers drafted from the 34 Artillery Brigade Obinze, had first invaded the secretariat of the Biafra Independent movement/Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (BIM-MASSOB) situated at Mgbee area of the town, burnt it down and fired sporadic gunshots on Friday.

On Monday, they returned and are said to be shooting sporadically into the air. At the time of filing this report, there are still sporadic gunshots being fired.

Witnesses say everyone in the town is currently on the run.

“I will talk to you later, there is war going on in Orlu here, everyone is looking for a way to escape,” a resident told Business Hallmark.

“The soldiers are shooting everywhere. We heard that in some areas, they going from house to house.”

A yet to be identified middle aged woman was hit by stray bullet which resulted in her death.

Details remain sketchy at the moment. But the soldiers, Business Hallmark learnt, came in response to the activities Eastern Security Network (ESN) formed by the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB).

The clash between soldiers and members ESN in Orlu, Imo state today has resulted in some deaths & this is unfortunate. I call for restraint on both sides. The soldiers ought to be deployed against killer herdsmen and not ESN. When will Buhari learn. Chidera Agu please stay safe. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) January 25, 2021

ESN members are said to have been having series of confrontations with the police in the town.

The soldiers were said to have later invaded the camp of ESN and three people lost their lives in the ensuing exchange.

Attempt to get the spokesperson for the Imo State police command, Orlando Ikeokwu, has so far proved abortive as calls to his phone line has not gone through.

