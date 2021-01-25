By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

A leader of Oodua Peoples’ Congress, OPC in Osun state, Chief AbdulWaheed Adeleke Akintayo (Olojongbudu) has called on Yoruba people to continue speaking with one voice against the rising insecurity in the land.

Olojongbudu while speaking with journalists in Osogbo on Monday said, the incessant knapping and killings by the Fulani herdmen in the southwestern region is alarming, saying unanimous decision have to be taken by the Yorubas.

The OPC leader said the entire Yoruba race will not continue to fold arms and wait to be wiped out of their fatherland by foreign elements called herdsmen.

Akimtayo who described Yoruba as a peace-loving people with a great reputation for extending hospitality to visitors in order to produce mutually beneficial advantages commended the bold steps of the Yoruba Right Activist, Sunday Igboho and Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu in dealing with the herdsmen.

He commended the bold step taken by Chief Sunday Adejumo popularly known as Sunday Igboho to chased away the herdsmen in Igangan town, ibarapa area of Oyo state, saying other Yoruba activist should follow suit in protecting our region from the hand of the kidnappers and herdsmen.