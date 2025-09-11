Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke on Thursday empowered no fewer than 2,000 women and youths across the state with business registration certificates issued by the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Point of Sales (POS) Terminals, and Start-Up Grants.

Speaking at the event tagged: Imole Business Empowerment Scheme 1.0, held at the staff development centre, Abere, Adeleke stressed that the empowerment serves as a testament to his administration’s commitment to take empowerment beyond slogans and provide tools to create wealth, jobs, and prosperity.

He added that the initiative became a necessity in order to provide real tools, to enhance wealth creation.

His words, “Today’s event is not just another ceremony; it is a bold statement of our commitment to people-centered governance and inclusive development.

“We are gathered here for the presentation of Business Registration Certificates, Point-of-Sale Terminals (POS), and Start-Up Grants to 2,000 women and youth beneficiaries of the Imole Business Empowerment Scheme 1.0, organized by the Ministry of Cooperatives and Empowerment in partnership with First Bank Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc.

“This scheme is a practical demonstration of our resolve to take empowerment beyond slogans, by giving our people tools to create wealth, jobs, and prosperity.”

Earlier, in his remarks, the Commissioner of Cooperative and Empowerment, Bayo Ogungbangbe, stressed the initiative which was partnered by First Bank Plc and Fidelity bank Plc was aimed at promoting entrepreneurship and financial inclusion across the state.