The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) says it is set to disburse a total of N292.66 billion to select public universities, polytechnics and colleges of education across the country.

TETFund Executive Secretary, Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, who made the disclosure at a one-day stakeholders’ meeting in Abuja, said the responsibility of completing the National Library Project in Abuja, has also been bestowed on TETFund.

According to the 2021 disbursement plan, TETFund is to give N906 million to each university in the six geo-political zones while N628 million would go to one polytechnic and one College of Education from each of the six geo-political zones.

Bogoro said the library project represents an important national asset that shouldn’t be ignored on account of funding challenges, while stressing the importance of research to national development.

He said the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has been consistent in approving funds to see that academics churn out quality research that would address emerging challenges bedeviling the country.

According to him, this accounted for the setting up of the National Research Foundation which has consistently increased from N3 billion to N8.5 billion in recent times.

“Let us apply our innovative research outcome to solve the security problem, let us bring back value addition to the solid minerals that we are blessed with, it is one gold we have not explored to any significant level,” he said.

On the 2021 research grants to lecturers, Bogoro called on the nation’s academics to live up to expectations by churning out good proposals, saying that the Fund is always ready to finance such academic exercise, ThisDay reported.

“I have signed letters of allocation for the research grants that we are issuing out, 217 in all. This is the highest research grant ever. It has never gone beyond 200. We have 217 research grants that have recently been approved,” Bogoro said.

Speaking on the recent special allocations by the TETFund’s Board of Trustees (BoT), Bogoro revealed that N5 billion each was approved for the University of Lagos (UNILAG) and Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, for massive infrastructural development.

The TETFund boss said N1 billion was also approved for the fencing of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife and another N1 billion for Imo State Polytechnic, Umuagwo, adding that more tertiary institutions would benefit from the special allocations in not too distant time.

Bogoro said TETFund was also providing support to boost research activities in Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON), among others, to address the nation’s security challenges.

On TETFund’s intervention in the health sector, Bogoro stated that the Fund has provided N1 billion to one university in the six geo-political zones for medical research as well as provided facilities for treatment of major ailments such as prostate cancer, kidney sickness, among others.

“With the Urology and kidney facilities made available, we are expecting a number of our teaching hospitals to come up with the capacity granted the equipment we provided, they should be able to do kidney transplant, etc, in our universities.

“We intend to continue strengthening some in terms of cancer facilities, urology research clinical facilities and heart facilities,” he said.

The forum also provided Bogoro an opportunity to explain that the Board of TETFund has approved the review of course sponsorship abroad.

According to him, more emphasis would now be placed on Master or PhD programmes that are science-based.

Among the overseas Master and PhD courses’ specialisations with effect from August 2021 include: Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering, Biosciences, Biomedical Engineering, Material Science and Engineering, Industrial Systems and Engineering, Geosciences, Behavioural Sciences, Nuclear Engineering, Oceanography, Mathematics, Mechanical Engineering, among others.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of allocation letters to the beneficiary institutions.

