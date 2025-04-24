Tesla’s electric vehicle (EV) sales in the European Union suffered a significant blow in the first quarter of 2025, falling by 45% year-on-year, according to data released Thursday by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA).

The report revealed that Tesla sold just over 36,000 units across the EU in Q1 — the steepest decline among all major carmakers tracked. March alone saw a 36% drop in Tesla registrations, despite an overall increase in EV sales across the bloc.

Industry analysts link the slump to mounting public criticism of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has come under fire for his active role as a senior adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump. The controversy has sparked protests, vandalism at Tesla showrooms, and growing boycott movements in both Europe and the United States.

The impact of the political fallout was further underscored this week when Tesla reported a 71% plunge in first-quarter profits, down to $409 million. Revenues also slipped 9% to $19.3 billion. In a statement, the company attributed the weak performance to “changing political sentiment” that has dampened consumer demand.

In response to the growing criticism, Musk announced plans to reduce his involvement with the Trump administration starting in May, saying he would refocus on Tesla operations.

Despite Tesla’s downturn, EV sales continued to grow across several European markets, including Germany and the UK. However, electric cars still made up just 15% of the EU’s overall car market, well short of climate policy targets aimed at reducing carbon emissions.

Hybrid vehicles maintained the largest share of the EU auto market at 36%, while petrol-only cars accounted for 29%, the ACEA report showed.

ACEA Director General Sigrid de Vries noted the contrast between Europe’s ambitious climate goals and actual consumer behavior, describing it as a “reality check” on the pace of EV adoption.