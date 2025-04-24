Rice tops Nigeria Customs seizures in first quarter of 2025

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has revealed that rice was the most frequently seized item in the first quarter of 2025, with a total of 159 cases involving 135,474 bags valued at N939 million.

Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, disclosed this during a press briefing in Abuja, highlighting the service’s enforcement activities and achievements in the period under review.

According to Adeniyi, petroleum products ranked second with 61 seizures amounting to 65,819 litres, carrying a duty-paid value of N43 million.

Beyond food and fuel smuggling, the NCS also intercepted 22 cases of narcotics worth N730 million, reflecting a heightened focus on combating drug trafficking.

In a major crackdown on illegal wildlife trade, the service recorded three high-value seizures of wildlife products, estimated at N5.6 billion. Adeniyi noted this as a significant step in upholding Nigeria’s commitments under international environmental protection conventions.

Other notable seizures included 13 cases of textile materials valued at N134 million, five cases of retreaded tyres worth N104 million, and a pharmaceutical interception valued at N17.1 million.

“These comprehensive results demonstrate the service’s vigilance across all categories of prohibited and restricted goods,” the CGC stated.

Adeniyi emphasized that these seizures reflect the NCS’s strategic priorities, which include enhanced border surveillance, targeting high-volume contraband like rice and fuel, and leveraging technology for better inspection and detection.

He added that the service is also intensifying operations against narcotics and pharmaceutical smuggling while strengthening partnerships with international bodies such as the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

Advertisement

The customs boss reaffirmed the service’s commitment to evolving enforcement strategies, including intelligence-led operations, technological innovation, and deeper interagency collaboration, to protect national revenue and security.

Highlighting progress in modernization efforts, Adeniyi said the NCS expanded its homegrown customs clearance platform, B’Odogwu, to more formations nationwide, improving operational efficiency and stakeholder service.

In February, the service also launched the Authorized Economic Operators (AEO) Programme — an initiative endorsed by the World Customs Organization. The program benefits compliant businesses with faster clearances, fewer inspections, and greater predictability in customs processes.

“These milestones align with our strategic goals and strengthen our capacity to deliver on our mandate,” Adeniyi concluded.