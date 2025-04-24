OG-Cares Boosts Farmers, Food Processors Operations With Provision of Infrastructures

As part of its mission to ensure food security, safe food production, and improved well-being for farmers and food processors, the Ogun State Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, through the OGUN-CARES FADAMA project, has handed over more infrastructure to beneficiaries across the state.

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Hon. Bolu Owotomo, stated that the Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration is committed to increasing food production, improving farmers’ livelihoods, and enhancing sanitation and hygiene at cattle markets, slaughter slabs, and food processing centers. He noted that the provision and rehabilitation of the facilities were based on the direct requests of the beneficiaries.

Hon. Owotomo listed the completed projects to include the renovation of a block of 4-room toilets with water supply at the Imowo Cattle Market in Ijebu North-East Local Government, the refurbishing of a 21-meter pedestrian bridge for the FADAMA Community Group in Okun-Owa, Odogbolu Local Government, and the provision of a borehole to serve fufu processors at Iperu in Ikenne Local Government.

He explained that the rehabilitated pedestrian bridge in Okun-Owa would benefit over 300 farmers who had previously struggled to transport their produce due to the poor condition of the muddy, wet road. With the new bridge in place, post-harvest losses will be significantly reduced. He also pledged a full renovation of the slaughter slab at Imowo through his Non-Governmental Organization, the Bolu Owotomo Foundation.

While addressing beneficiaries at the Fufu Processing Centre in Iperu, the commissioner emphasized the importance of potable water in food processing, noting that it promotes both hygiene and good nutrition. He assured that such infrastructure projects would be extended to all 20 local government areas of the state.

He urged beneficiaries to take full ownership of the facilities, emphasizing the need for proper maintenance to ensure long-term utility.

“The message for all beneficiaries of government’s projects is to take ownership of the facilities and ensure their proper maintenance. Otherwise, it will soon become a waste, and they’ll be calling on the government again. That’s why proper maintenance is key to making these investments last,” he said.

Also speaking, Acting Project Manager of OGUN-CARES FADAMA, Mr. Oluwafemi Odubiyi, commended Governor Abiodun’s commitment to farmers’ welfare and praised the commissioner’s passion for improving farmers’ livelihoods. He noted that the project benefits not only indigenes but also non-indigenes such as the Arewa community, who are contributing to the state’s economy.

He applauded cattle farmers at Imowo for establishing the FADAMA Users Equitable Fund (FUEF) to maintain the renovated toilets and encouraged other communities to follow suit.

Chairman of Ijebu North-East Local Government, Hon. Folusho Badejo, thanked the governor for including his constituency in the infrastructural upgrade and commended the ministry and OGUN-CARES FADAMA team for their efforts. He cautioned beneficiaries against misusing the facilities and promised to provide a borehole at the nearby slaughter slab.

Chairman of Imowo Cattle Market, Alh. Mustapha Danguda, expressed gratitude for the toilet renovation, while Chairman of the FADAMA Community Group in Okun-Owa, Elder Akintomide Adesanya, assured that the pedestrian bridge would be properly maintained to prevent future deterioration.

Also present, Secretary to Ikenne Local Government, Hon. Ifede Ifetayo, and Chairman of the Fufu Processing Centre, Iperu, Mrs. Florence Ogunleye, praised the government for its support. They called for additional modern facilities and training programs to further boost their businesses.

Dignitaries at the commissioning included the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Mrs. Kehinde Jokotoye; Director of Administration and Supplies, Mrs. Funmilola Osibodu; Director of Agricultural Services, Mrs. Aderonke Odoekunfayo; local government legislators and agricultural officers, as well as representatives from farmers’ communities.