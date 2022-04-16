Eni, an Italian energy group, on Friday, said it had lifted a force majeure on gas exports from Nigeria’s Okaka in Bayelsa State after repairing a vandalised pipeline.

Eni had declared force majeure on April 6, 2022 after the Ogboinbiri to Obiafu/Obrikom gas line operated by local unit Nigerian Agip Oil Company was damaged by a hacksaw cut, resulting in the loss of five million standard cubic metres per day.

A spokesman for Eni said in a statement that operations had been fully restored this week.

Disruptions to oil and gas production are common in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, where pipelines are often vandalised and crude stolen for illegal refining.

Eni had declared a force majeure following a major attack on its 24-inch gas line at Okaka in Yenagoa.