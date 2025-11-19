Terrorists storm church in Kwara, kill three worshippers, abduct others 

At least three people were killed and around ten others abducted during a church service in Eruku, Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State on Tuesday, following a violent attack by armed bandits.

Business Hallmark had shared a livestream video of the gruesome attack.

Olasukanmi Ayeni, spokesperson for the Eruku community, told Vanguard that the assailants struck at Christ Apostolic Church, Oke-Isegun, on Okeado Street around 6 p.m. The deceased have been identified as Tunde Asabe, Segun Alaja – a local vigilante – and a man named Deremi. Another young girl sustained a gunshot wound to the neck and is reportedly in critical condition at a nearby hospital.

“The people were abducted inside the church; there are about ten, but the number could be higher. The three bodies are still inside the church as we speak,” Ayeni said.

He explained that for the past month, the bandits had attempted multiple times to infiltrate the community through Eruku/Egbe and Eruku/Omuaran roads but were repelled – until Tuesday, when they finally succeeded. Ayeni criticised local and state authorities for failing to respond to repeated distress calls.

“The Ekiti local government chairman, Wale Awelewa, has not visited our community as of Wednesday morning, despite several urgent pleas,” he said. Ayeni, however, praised the local police and vigilantes for their efforts in tracking the bandits into nearby forests.

The Kwara State Police Command confirmed the incident in a statement by spokesperson Ejire Adetoun Adeyemi. According to the statement, the Divisional Police Officer in Eruku, along with his team and local vigilantes, responded promptly to gunfire, forcing the attackers to flee into the bush.

“Upon searching the area, one male victim, Mr. Aderemi, was found fatally shot inside the Christ Apostolic Church, while another, Mr. Tunde Asaba Ajayi, was discovered dead in the bush. Vigilante Segun Alaja sustained gunshot injuries and was rushed to ECWA Hospital, Eruku, for treatment,” the police said.

Commanding Officer CP Adekimi Ojo commended the swift action of security operatives and local vigilantes, assuring residents that operations would continue until all perpetrators were apprehended or neutralised.

The attack underscores persistent insecurity in Kwara State, where armed groups continue to threaten communities despite ongoing patrols and vigilance by local security forces.