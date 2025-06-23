Chinese operatives storm Kwara Forest after deadly kidnap of expatriate

A team of Chinese operatives has reportedly visited Oreke-Oke, a remote community in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, following a deadly attack at a mining site that led to the abduction of a Chinese national and a Nigerian worker.

The brazen attack, carried out by heavily armed gunmen, occurred around 6:30 p.m. and claimed the lives of two police officers who were part of the security detail at the site. The attackers stormed the location, shot the officers, and escaped into the forest with the two victims.

The slain officers were later identified as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Haruna Watsai and Inspector Tukur Ogah. Both men were members of the 45 Police Mobile Force Unit, Abuja.

The violence has sparked widespread fear in the local community and renewed concerns about rising insecurity in Kwara State, especially in mining zones increasingly targeted by kidnappers and bandits.

Sources say the attackers have contacted the victims’ associates and are demanding a ransom of ₦1 billion for their release.

A security analyst, Zagazola Makama confirmed the ransom demand and described the attack as one of the most audacious in recent months.

In a surprising twist, a senior police officer involved in the initial response to the incident disclosed that shortly after the attack, a delegation of operatives from the People’s Republic of China landed in Abuja and proceeded to Kwara State to assess the situation firsthand.

“The Chinese operatives were received in Abuja by a Divisional Crime Officer and later escorted to Kwara State,” the officer revealed under condition of anonymity. “Despite the time of arrival, they insisted on going directly to the crime scene inside Oreke forest. They examined the site, took samples, and conducted surveillance before returning to Ilorin past midnight. They have since returned to China but indicated they will be back soon.”

The visit underscores the seriousness with which the Chinese government is treating the incident and adds an international dimension to the security crisis in the area.

Efforts to get official comments from the spokesperson of the Kwara State Police Command, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, were unsuccessful, as calls and messages were not returned. However, in an earlier statement, Ejire-Adeyemi confirmed the identities of the kidnapped victims as Mr. Sam Xie Wie, a Chinese investor, and Mr. David Adenaiye, a Nigerian from Kogi State.

She said that their whereabouts remain unknown and assured that efforts are ongoing to rescue them.

Meanwhile, Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Adekimi Ojo, condemned the attack in strong terms, describing it as “cowardly and callous.” He pledged that tactical and intelligence-led operations are being carried out to track down the perpetrators and secure the release of the victims.

“Our resolve to fight crime remains unwavering. We are working closely with other security agencies and local stakeholders to ensure the safe return of the abducted victims and to bring those responsible to justice,” Ojo stated.

As the search intensifies, the community of Oreke-Oke remains on edge, hoping that swift action by security forces and international collaboration will lead to a breakthrough in the ongoing investigation.