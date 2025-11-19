Nation
Kebbi LG Chair Rejects US Lawmaker’s Christian Claim, Names Kidnapped Schoolgirls
The Chairman of Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area in Kebbi State, Hussaini Aliyu, has rejected a claim by United States lawmaker Riley Moore alleging that the schoolgirls abducted in Maga were taken from a Christian community.
Speaking on Wednesday, Aliyu said Moore’s comments were not only false but capable of inflaming religious and ethnic tensions at a sensitive time when all efforts are focused on rescuing the girls. According to him, all the abducted students are Muslims, and the Zuru Emirate under which Maga falls has never experienced any form of religious conflict.
As reported by Channels TV, Aliyu questioned the motive behind Moore’s remarks, warning against misleading statements that portray Nigeria in a negative light. He emphasised that the local authorities and security agencies are working tirelessly to safely recover the victims.
Aliyu released the names of the abducted students as follows:
Senior Secondary School 2A
1. Fatima Sani Zimri
2. Hafsat Ibrahim
3. Nana Firdausi Jibril
4. Masauda Yakubu Romo
Senior Secondary School 2B
5. Hauwa Saleh
6. Hauwau Umar Imam
Senior Secondary School 3A & 3B
7. Salima Garba Umar
8. Salima Sani Zimri
9. Amina G. Umar
10. Rashida Muhammad Dingu
11. Saliha Umar
12. Aisha Usman
13. Jamila Iliyasu
14. Maryam Illiyasu
15. Najaatu Abdullahi
16. Zainab Kolo
Junior Secondary School 3A
17. Surraya Tukur
18. Hafsat Umar Yalmo
19. Maryam Usman
20. Amina Illiyasu
21. Ikilima Suleman
Junior Secondary School 2
22. Khadija Nazifi
23. Hauwa’u Iliyasu
24. Hauwa’u Lawali
25. Ummu Kulsum Abdulkarim
Riley Moore had earlier taken to social media urging prayers for the victims, asserting – without confirmation – that the attack took place in a “Christian enclave” in northern Nigeria. “While we don’t have all the details… we know that the attack occurred in a Christian enclave,” he wrote, prompting swift pushback from local authorities.
The attack on the school on Monday morning led to the killing of the Vice Principal, Malam Hassan Makuku, who died while attempting to stop the gunmen. One of the abducted girls has since escaped, while security agencies say a combined tactical team has been deployed to comb nearby forests.
President Bola Tinubu condemned the attack and postponed his scheduled trips to Johannesburg and Luanda to receive security briefings. He also dispatched Vice President Kashim Shettima to Kebbi State to meet with affected families and local authorities.
Security operations remain ongoing as the government continues efforts to secure the safe return of the remaining schoolgirls.