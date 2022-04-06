Managing Director of the Bank of Agriculture (BOA), Alwan Ali-Hassan, has been freed by terrorists who attacked Abuja-Kaduna train on on March 28.

Mr Hassan was among many passengers whose family declared missing after the attack.

DAILY NIGERIAN in a report, quoted a close family source to have said that Mr Hassan regained freedom on Wednesday after payment of “huge ransom”, which he did not specify.

Recall that terrorists had on March 28, bombed the Kaduna-bound train carrying hundreds of passengers, killing at least nine in the process.

Many of the passengers were also injured in the attack while the bandits kidnapped scores.

According to the Nigerian Railway Corporation, NRC, about 182 passengers have safely reunited with their families, while 162 other passengers were either abducted by the gunmen or missing in the forest.