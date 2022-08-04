Terrorists attack on police AIG an attempt to score cheap points — FG

Nigeria’s federal government has described the attack on the convoy of the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 12 headquartered in Bauchi, Audu Madaki, as an attempt by terrorists to score “a psychological point”.

Alhaji Lai Mohammed, minister of information and culture who made the claim while responding to a question on the attack told State House Correspondents on Wednesday that “the government is taking the job of security very seriously.”

Recall that suspected terrorists attacked the convoy of the Assistant Inspector General of Police, injuring him and killing his orderly.

Madaki was said to be on his way to Abuja from Bauchi when the terrorists ambushed and attacked him between Barde and Jagindi area in Kaduna State at about 02:30 pm, Tuesday.

Although the AIG Madaki survived with gunshot injuries, his orderly was shot dead.

Speaking on the attack, Mohammed said “On the issue of the attack on the AIG in Bauchi, I need further information from the IG as to the circumstances of the attack. But what I know is that bandits would always want to make this kind of spectacular attack just to score a psychological point.

“But I know that the government is taking the job of security very seriously. As you can see, even today, the Honorable Minister of the FCT has told you exactly what he is doing to ensure that security is improved.

“Over the last couple of days, I’ve seen that the FCT police command has also given out telephone numbers to call in case of any security breach or information.”

According to Mohammed, the success of the military has not received as wide reportage as the terrorist attacks.

“I know that there have been quite a few successes by the military in overrunning the bandits around Abuja in the last couple of days.

“Regrettably, it’s like when the military is having the upper hand, they are not given the same kind of media coverage as when the bandits attack,” he said.

On concerns raised by some civil society organisations that the worsening insecurity may hinder next year’s elections, the information minister assured Nigerians that there would be elections.

He said, “There will be an election. I can assure you. The President has said that he has given the security all the needed support. The Service Chiefs are doing their best and will continue to do their best.”

Meanwhile, the Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo, has justified the halting of rail services nationwide.

He said the imminent security threats necessitated the move as it would be inappropriate to endanger lives.

The Nigeria Railway Corporation earlier in the week suspended the Lagos-Kano and Ajaokuta train services over terror fears.

It also suspended services at the Ajaokuta station along Warri-Itakpe route because of the attack on some passengers by gunmen on Monday.

Justifying the move, Sambo told State House Correspondents that it is better to suspend the services than subject Nigerians to terror threats.

“I would like to state clearly that it is better to suspend a service where there is an imminent threat, and clear the threat first. Or where an incident had occurred and to investigate that incident, rather than jeopardise the life of a single Nigerian.

“So if there’s any suspension of rail services as of this morning, which is yet to be officially reported to me, because I had to come to Council very early this morning. As soon as I go back to the office, I will find out why. But Nigerians will rest assured that it is better to suspend the service than subject Nigerians to any threat to their lives,” he stated.