A former aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has reacted to the alleged death threats by some supporters of the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi on columnist, Sam Omatseye.

Omatseye, it would be recalled, had written an article in The Nation newspaper titled ‘Obi-tuary’.

In the said article, Omatseye described the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi as a shelter for miscreants, noting that, “Obi has turned out to be an excuse for even closet Biafrans, to betray open emotions about Biafra, without being accused of it.

“It is like wearing a colour beneath another colour. Obi has become a shelter for both miscreants and activists of the crowd.”

After the article was published, Omatseye in a statement via his Twitter handle, accused the ‘OBIDIENTS’, (Obi’s supporters) of threatening his life.

“Mr. Peter Obi, call your supporters to order. They are calling and issuing death threats. If anything happens to me, you will be held responsible.”

Reacting to the death threats, Omokri said: “Sam Omatseye is one of the most intelligent men in Nigeria. We belong to different political camps, but he is a near genius with the pen. A million IPOB mob can’t bring him down!

“May God protect Sam and his family from these disguised IPOB mobs. In Christ’s Name!

“You say you are not IPOB. Look at what you are doing to Sam Omatseye. Is it not exactly the same IPOB strategies you used on me?

“Go and study how IPOB operates. It is the same modus operandi these guys are using. Death threats, organised social media bullying, etc!”, he stated.