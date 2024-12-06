Connect with us

Politics

Tax Reform Bills neither withdrawn nor suspended, Akpabio overrules Barau
Advertisement

Politics

Armed police officers take over Kano Emir’s palace

Politics

Reps call for reduction of checkpoints along Onitsha-Enugu highway

Politics

Farotimi: Tinubu’s govt gunning for one-party state – Atiku

Politics

Farotimi: Obi chides police for shifting focus to cases that appear to stifle critical voices

Politics

Gov Otti reopens Abak Street Road, says it's access to opportunities, prosperity 

Politics

'Grave assault on principles of democracy,' Peter Obi demands release of Dele Farotimi

Politics

Tax Reform: Obi seeks transparency, says focus shouldn't only be on govt as sole beneficiary

Politics

Abia gov slams state PDP for appointing shadow government 

Politics

Bishop Kukah backs Tinubu's tax bills, says reform would check rascality, irresponsibility

Politics

Tax Reform Bills neither withdrawn nor suspended, Akpabio overrules Barau

Published

6 hours ago

on

Tax Reform Bills neither withdrawn nor suspended, Akpabio overrules Barau

Senate President Godswill Akpabio on Thursday disclosed that further legislative action on the four controversial tax reform bills brought by President Bola Tinubu has neither been suspended nor withdrawn, contrary to the announcement earlier made the deputy senate president, Jibrin Barau.

Barau who presided over the plenary on Wednesday, had announced that the lawmakers suspended public hearing and legislative work on the bills to allow for wider consultations.

He raised a 10-man committee, led by Senator Abba Moro, to engage with the Attorney General of the Federation AGF, and Justice Minister, Lateef Fagbemi, to address contentious issues in the bills.

But the Akpabio-led Red Chamber on Thursday reaffirmed its commitment to advancing the Tax Reform Bills, noting that no aspect of the legislative process had been suspended or withdrawn.

This came on a day senators from the South-South geopolitical zone of the country, under the aegis of South- South Senators’ Forum, threw their weight behind the tax reform bills, passed a vote confidence in Akpabio; and urged South-South governors to synergise with lawmakers to fine tune the bills and to be on the same page.

Meanwhile, the Senate has tinkered with the membership of the 10- man committee by removing the name of the Chief Whip, Senator Mohammed Monguno, as a member.

The leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, removed Monguno from the committee and replaced him with Senator Shehu Kaka.

Monguno’s Borno counterpart, Senator Ali Ndume and Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno have been in the forefront of the opposition to the bills.

Also Vice President Kashim Shettima, who also hails from Borno, chaired the National Economic Council, NEC, that advised the Presidency to suspend actions on the bills for wider consultations.

Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *