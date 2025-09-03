Tantalizers Plc names Tade Ogidan as board director

Tantalizers Plc, Nigeria’s fast-rising foodtainment brand, has announced the appointment of acclaimed filmmaker and creative entrepreneur, Tade Ogidan, to its Board of Directors, effective July 29, 2025.

The company described the move as a strategic step toward strengthening its transformation into a foodtainment conglomerate, a blend of food service and entertainment, by tapping into Ogidan’s decades-long expertise in film, television, and creative media.

Ogidan, a multi-award-winning director and industry icon, has created some of Nigeria’s most celebrated productions, including Gold Statue, Madam Dearest, Diamond Ring, Dangerous Twins, Family on Fire, Hostages, and Owo Blow. He is also credited with popular TV shows such as Crime Fighters (The Police TV Show), The Intern, The Next Titan, The Teju Babyface Show, and the reboot of The Village Headmaster.

His works are widely showcased on African and international television networks and featured on major streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime.

In his new role, Ogidan will bring deep insight into storytelling, content development, and audience engagement, assets that align with Tantalizers’ vision for its entertainment subsidiary, Grand Media Projects Limited, which is driving the company’s foray into digital and live entertainment experiences.

Commenting on the appointment, Adam Nuhu, Chairman of Tantalizers Plc, said:

“Mr. Ogidan’s appointment underscores our commitment to redefining how food and entertainment converge in Africa. His creative genius will help scale our experiential and digital entertainment platforms, reinforcing our customer-focused and culturally resonant brand.”

The announcement comes as Tantalizers accelerates plans to roll out original TV content, immersive live events, and digital experiences, positioning itself at the forefront of Africa’s evolving food and entertainment landscape.