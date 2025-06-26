Lagos denies involvement in demolition of Peter Obi’s brother’s property, orders investigation

The Lagos State Government has refuted claims by former Anambra State Governor, Mr. Peter Obi, that it was responsible for the demolition of a property allegedly owned by his brother in Lagos.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, the government categorically denied that any of its agencies, including the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), was involved in the demolition.

“The Lagos State Government is compelled to address the recent allegations made by Mr. Peter Obi regarding the demolition of a property belonging to his brother. We wish to categorically state that the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) or any other arm of the Lagos State Government did not carry out the said demolition,” the statement read.

Omotoso noted that following the allegation, clarification was sought from the relevant supervising authority, and LASBCA denied any involvement.

“Dr. Olajide Abiodun Babatunde, Special Adviser, eGIS & Urban Development, who supervises LASBCA, has confirmed that the agency was not involved in the demolition. We find it disturbing that Mr. Peter Obi would make such allegations without verifying the facts,” he said.

Reaffirming the state government’s commitment to due process and transparency, Omotoso stressed that Lagos would not tolerate unlawful acts or baseless accusations.

“The Lagos State Government is committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring the safety and security of all residents. Any act of lawlessness or violation of existing laws will be dealt with accordingly,” he said.

He urged the public to disregard the claim and assured that the government remains focused on maintaining order and good governance.

“To ensure clarity and accountability, we have directed the Permanent Secretary, Office of Urban Development, Arc. Gbolahan Owodunni Oki, FNIA, to request a comprehensive investigation by LASBCA into the matter,” the statement added.

Omotoso concluded by reaffirming Lagos State’s openness and dedication to the welfare of all its residents.

“The Lagos State Government welcomes everyone to live and work in the state and remains committed to the safety, security, and prosperity of all residents,” he stated.