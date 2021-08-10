Global human rights body, Amnesty International has said not less than 112 people were killed, 160 abducted and thousands displaced in communities in Kaduna and Plateau states from July to August 5, 2021.

The group blamed the development on the Nigerian authorities’ failure to live up to their obligation to protect the right to life.

Osai Ojigho, Director Amnesty International Nigeria, who disclosed this in a report Tuesday, said that investigation showed at least 78 people were killed and 160 abducted by bandits between July 3 and August 5, 2021, in Kaduna State, including 121 schoolchildren of Bethel Baptist Church High School.

“Our findings show that despite clear signs that there will be retaliatory attacks, enough is not being done to prevent the bloodshed, thereby fueling the ongoing circle of violence,” she said.

“Beyond issuing statements and condemning attacks after they happen; government needs to rein in on attackers and bring suspects to justice.

“At least 34 people have been killed in Plateau State, including 7 herders who were attacked on July 1 at Dogon Gaba, 2 others were lynched at Fusa Village while trying to locate their missing cow.

“Villagers from farming communities, informed Amnesty International that, innocent people and communities that know nothing about the attacks are sometimes targeted for reprisal.

“A retaliatory attack on July 31 and August 1, 2021, led to the killing of at least 17 people, and the displacement of hundreds in farming communities in Bassa and Riyom LGAs, Plateau state.

“A 39-year-old farmer informed Amnesty international that: “We have been hearing gunshots in our village since Monday after the attack. We don’t know why we were attacked, I had to relocate to the IDP camp with my family.

“The slow and ineffective response by security officials is contributing to the attacks and reprisal in the state, people are getting away with crimes.

“The Nigerian authorities must act swiftly to prevent such attacks from happening. The slow response from security forces is clearly causing increased in casualties, how much longer must people be forced to live in fear as such brutal attacks continue?” she wondered.