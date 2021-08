A Nigerian security experts and Chairman of Transworld Security Systems Chief, Dr Ona Ekhomu, is dead.

Until his death, he was a global leader in industrial security and a founding member of Association of Industrial Security and Safety Operators of Nigeria (AISSON) International in Nigeria.

The renowned security expert, who was born on March 26, 1955, in Irrua, Edo State, was the first chartered security professional in West Africa.