Jose Peseiro, the new coach Nigeria’s Super Eagles, has expressed satisfaction with the enthusiasm shown by his players at training.

Portuguese oversaw his first training session as Super Eagles coach on Thursday evening in Texas, United States.

Peseiro, who had noted that his immediate target is to win the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, highlighted that he was impressed with the players’ enthusiasm and their motivation to train after the long journey to the United States.

Speaking to NFF TV at the end of the workout, Peseiro said : “It’s a pleasure starting work today with the training because I started before to practice with national teams.

“And you start to play to win the Africa Cup of Nations, it’s the first step.

“I’m happy because these guys came from a long trip but they showed today the enthusiasm, the motivation and they trained with happiness.

“All of them they know we want to win that AFCON, it’s holding in 2023 but we must start today to improve our speed and cohesion. The guys were fantastic.”

Peseiro is expected to welcome more Super Eagles invitees today before their first match against Mexico at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, May 28.

Foreign-based players Alex Iwobi, William Troost-Ekong, Calvin Bassey, Joe Aribo, Semi Ajayi, Ola Aina and Moses Simon were all spotted during the workout.