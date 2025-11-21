Abia announces first edition of tertiary institutions sports fiesta

In a bid to harness youth potential and revitalise sports at the tertiary level, the Abia State Government has unveiled plans for the inaugural Tertiary Institutions Sports Fiesta, scheduled to commence on 25 November 2025.

The announcement was made during a press briefing at the Old Secretariat, Umuahia, by the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Professor Uche Eme Uche.

According to her, the initiative is designed to channel the energy and creativity of young people into productive pursuits while fostering healthy competition among public and private tertiary institutions across the state.

“The theme of this fiesta is ‘To Unite and to Conquer’. It seeks to bring together students, lecturers, and heads of departments to celebrate athletic talent and build a stronger sense of belonging,” she said.

Professor Eme Uche noted that the programme aligns with Governor Alex Otti’s broader agenda to strengthen sports development, identify emerging talents, and nurture athletes capable of representing Abia on national and international platforms. She added that the fiesta aims to integrate sporting activities with academic life, restoring balance in a system where physical development is often overlooked.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Sports and Youth Development, Sir Nwaobilor Ananaba, said the games form part of a wider strategy to steer young people away from anti-social behaviour and towards structured self-development through sports.

“This initiative is designed to produce the next generation of athletes who will step into the shoes of today’s stars and sustain Abia’s reputation for sports excellence,” he said.

The fiesta will feature multiple sporting disciplines, including track and field events at the Umuahia Township Stadium, football at Ibeku High School, swimming at selected facilities, and lawn tennis at the Umuahia Sports Club.

Participating institutions will receive government support, including a sponsorship package of ₦500,000 each to cover student welfare, accommodation, and feeding.

The event is positioned as a significant milestone in Abia’s efforts to make sports a central pillar of youth development, bridging academic pursuits with physical engagement while strengthening community bonds and state pride.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Tertiary Education, Chinyere Nwogu, expressed gratitude to Governor Otti for his sustained support and encouraged institutions to fully participate.

Both commissioners assured that despite ongoing infrastructure challenges, the government remains committed to providing the facilities required for a successful event.

The official launch on 25 November 2025 will be attended by Governor Otti, who is expected to formally inaugurate the programme, underscoring the state’s renewed emphasis on youth engagement, talent discovery, and the promotion of diverse sports as tools for education and empowerment.