Adebayo Obajemu

Sunu Assurances on Wednesday published its first quarter report for the period ended 31 March 2021.

The underwriting firm reported Gross Premium Written of N2.252 billion, up by 53.16% from N1.470 billion reported in Q1 2020.

A loss after tax of N319.12 million was declared for the three months period, as against the loss after tax of N763.91 million declared in Q1 2020.

Earnings per share for the period under review is -5 kobo from the EPS of -13 kobo achieved in Q1 2020.

At the share price 60 kobo, the P.E ratio of Sunu Assurance stands at -10.93x with earnings yield of -9.15