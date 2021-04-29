Adebayo Obajemu

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc published its First Quarter report for the period ended, 31 March 2021.

The construction giant released an impressive result with growth its topline and bottom line figures, compared to figures reported in Q1 2020.

Julius Berger reported a turnover of N71.2 billion, up by 27.34% from N55.9 billion reported in Q1 2020.

Profit after tax grew by 585.42% to N2.827 billion from the profit after tax of N412.45 million achieved in the first quarter of 2020.

Earnings per share (EPS) of Julius Berger for the period under review increased to N1.78 from the EPS of 26 kobo, which translates to 585.42% growth year on year.

At the share price of N19, the P.E ratio of Julius Berger stands at 10.65x with earnings yield of 9.39%.