Sunday Igboho, a Yoruba self determination agitator, whose real name is Sunday Adeyemo, has called for dialogue, noting that he would continue to preach against war.

According to a statement signed by his lawyer, Yomi Alliyu, Igboho appealed to the Yoruba to embrace dialogue in the pursuit of self-determination.

The agitator who was released from detention in Benin Republic on Monday on health grounds, after nine months behind, bars thanked all those who stood by him while he was in detention.

He was arrested in Cotonou on his way to Germany in July 2021, over alleged falsification of his passport.

Before his arrest in Cotonou, his house in Soka area of Ibadan was raided by the Department of State Services (DSS), after which he was declared wanted for allegedly stockpiling weapons in his residence.

He emphasized in the statement that he will continue to preach against war after seeing what is happening in Ukraine following the invasion of the country by Russia.

“Sunday Adeyemo thanked all that are supporting him, especially his leaders, Banji Akintoye and Wale Adeniran, and all Nigerians, especially his people in Ilana Oodua and its affiliates seeking self-determination,” the statement read.

“He appreciates Dele Momodu, being the only Yoruba man of note that came to visit him in Cotonou prison.

“He continues to preach against war, seeing what is happening in Ukraine and some parts of Igboland in Nigeria.

“He implored all, especially his kinsmen (Yorubas) at home and in the diaspora, to embrace dialogue in their quest for self-determination without heating up the very fragile situation in Nigeria.”

Alliyu added that his client believes that self-determination will be achieved without firing a bullet.

“Igboho remains grateful to Patrice Talon, the president of the Republic of Benin, for releasing him from prison with a view to uniting him with members of his immediate family, albeit only in Cotonou for the time being,” the lawyer said.

“He assures all those in support of peaceful self-determination through referendum that the struggle continues as he will not relent in his efforts in that regard.

“He pledged his eternal loyalty and respect to Yomi Alliyu, SAN, who though an extreme Buharist and a nationalist who does not believe in balkanisation of Nigeria, exhibited extreme professionalism in taking up his case with the DSS without a kobo and winning it.”