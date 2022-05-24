Stop killing Hausa people - IPOB warns criminals in Southeast

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has issued warning to ‘criminals’ carrying out violent attacks in the Southeast to stop killing Hausa people in the region.

Emma Powerful, the group’s spokesperson, who gave the warning in a statement on Tuesday, said the Hausa have suffered like Biafrans, noting that the group will not allow anyone to touch them again.

IPOB said that the Hausa have the right to walk freely and do businesses like any other person in the region.

“We reiterate once again that Hausas have suffered much in the hands of Fulani like Biafrans and we will not allow any criminal to touch them again,” Powerful said.

“They are free to do their business anywhere they like in our land and those who killed mother and children of Hausa extraction to be ready and wait for us we are coming for them.”

On Monday, Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of IPOB, demanded immediate stoppage of the senseless killings going on in the Southeast.

He was quoted by his brother as saying that all those behind the current killings in the Southeast must be held accountable for their atrocities, saying that Ndigbo is not known for cannibalism.