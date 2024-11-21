Wema bank empowers 40 participants in Export Trade Academy

Wema Bank Plc recently concluded the first edition of its Wema Export Trade Academy. 40 participants in the Small and Medium Enterprises space were equipped with essential skills, insights, and resources for entering and thriving in the global market.

According to Wema Bank, the Wema Export Trade Academy aims to provide hands-on support for SMEs tackling critical challenges in international trade.

Participants gained a comprehensive understanding of the export process, including the financial needs of exporters, global buyer expectations, and identifying potential international buyers. As a result, these SMEs now have the tools to approach global markets with greater knowledge, confidence, and strategy.

One of the key facilitators, Dr Bamidele Ayemibo stated thus:

“What Wema Bank is trying to do is support SME businesses within the export space and those that are trying to come in, and that is what we have been doing over the past five days. The goal is to help those already doing exports to do it in a better and more sustainable way.

“The essence of the conversations we have had in the past few days is for them to learn and implement; some of them who are here are already exporting, and with the training they have now learned, they realized they are now doing some things wrongly and can do things better.”

Tajudeen Bakare, Division Head of Operations and General Services at Wema Bank, stated thus:

“We have over 40 participants from all over Nigeria in attendance, training them and equipping them with how to access financing for their export businesses.

“The SME businesses have established relationships with us; we are going to handhold them and grow their businesses. We are not just training and leaving them to struggle for themselves; we are going to equip them with the necessary resources, both financial and skills,that they require. It is going to be a partnership that begins with them.”