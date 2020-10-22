Adebayo Obajemu

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has reiterated its commitment towards creating a positive impact within its host communities through its Corporate Social Investment (CSI) initiatives.

The organisation recently touched the lives of people in various communities where it operates through the donation of household and skill acquisition items, as well as the renovation and equipping of a hospital cafeteria.

Speaking during the inauguration of the renovated cafeteria at the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba, Lagos, the Executive Director, Personal and Business Banking (PBB), Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, Mr Remy Osuagwu, said that positively impacting communities where Stanbic IBTC operates is one of the ethos of the organisation.

Osuagwu noted that staff members of the Personal and Business Banking department of Stanbic IBTC embarked on the renovation of the cafeteria to ensure that patients at the hospital eat their meals in a hygienic and conducive environment.

According to him, the humane choice of the hospital was borne out of the need to support it, which plays a critical but often overlooked role in the health care sector.

Expressing her gratitude to the management and staff of Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, Medical Director, Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Dr. Yaba, Oluwayemi Ogun explained that one of the ways the hospital is being assessed is the state of its infrastructure.

She noted that Stanbic IBTC has provided a conducive environment where the kitchen staff members can work in making nutritious meals for the patients.

Mrs Ogun, however, called on other organisations to emulate the good work done by Stanbic IBTC in supporting neuro-psychiatric hospitals across the country, noting that mental health is one of the most critical aspects of life.

Earlier on, the department of Enterprise Data Office, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC and staff of Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers Limited donated household items to St. Monica Orphanage Home, Iju-Ishaga and Heritage Homes llupeju, Lagos.

gesture, Vice Matron, Old People’s Home, Yaba, Mrs. Olufunmilayo Adekola, urged other kind-hearted Nigerians as well as corporate and non-profit organisations to always remember the poor and the less privileged