Adebayo Obajemu

On Thursday, Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc disclosed that its board of directors will meet on Wednesday, July 29, as part of preparations for the release of the company’s consolidated and separate audited financial statements for half-year 2020. The directors will also consider a proposal to pay the company’s shareholders an interim dividend.

In a release by the Stanbic IBTC to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) said that the scheduled board meeting is in line with guidelines contained in section 1.2 of the NSE’s rules book.

Meanwhile , the bank Hold-Co has already started its closed period ahead of the release of the half-year financial statements. Stanbic IBTC commenced observing its closed period on June 1st, 2020, the implication being that all insiders and their relatives have been prohibited from trading the company’s shares for more than one month now.

It should be noted that the Stanbic IBTC’s closed period will go on until the half-year financial statements are released.