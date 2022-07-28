The Defence Headquarters has said its troops have eliminated 30 of the terrorists that attacked troops of the 7 guards battalion in the Bwari area of the federal capital territory (FCT).

The battalion is a unit under the guards brigade which is responsible for protecting the president.

The soldiers had ran into an ambush during a routine patrol along the Kubwa-Bwari road on Sunday.

Three soldiers of the battalion sustained injuries during the attack.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Bernard Onyeuko, while speaking during a press conference on Thursday said the clearance operation was conducted by troops of 7 guards battalion and 167 special force battalion in conjunction with the air component of Operation Whirl Punch between Sunday and Tuesday.

He said the troops successfully cleared Kawu and Ido villages, neutralised the insurgents and destroyed their enclaves.

According to him, the ground troops recovered six motorcycles, two AK47 rifles, one fully loaded LMG magazine and other items during the clearance operation.

“The hierarchy of the armed forces of Nigeria and other security agencies wishes to re-assured Nigerians of its commitment and pact with all Nigerians,” he said.

“With the recent operations carried out from July 23, we wish to assure residents of FCT in particular that we are undaunted and unrelenting in our efforts to ensure the safety of lives and properties.

“People should go about their normal business as their safety is guaranteed.

“The support and cooperation of all Nigerians is hereby solicited as security is everybody’s business. Citizens are encouraged to report any unusual persons in your community to security agencies. If you see something say something.”