Abdulmalik Tanko, the proprietor of Nobel Kids Academy and North West Preparatory School, has been sentenced to death for murdering Hanifa Abubakar

Justice Usman Na’abba, the Presiding Judge, held the prosecution had proved its case.

He then sentenced Tanko to death by hanging while delivering his judgment on Thursday

Hanifa was kidnapped on December 4, 2021. Tanko who was her teacher, had demanded N6m ransom as ransom for her. But he still killed her.