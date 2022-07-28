The federal government of Nigeria has said it will penalise Daily Trust Newspaper and the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) over their documentaries on terrorism and banditry in Nigeria.

Lai Mohammad, minister of information and culture, said this in Abuja on Thursday.

According to him, “Let me assure you, they will not get away with this naked glorification of terrorism and banditry in Nigeria.

“When otherwise reputable platforms like BBC give their platform to terrorists, showing their faces as if they’re Nollywood stars. I want to assure them that they won’t get away with it, the appropriate sanctions will be meted.”