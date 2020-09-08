By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The South West National Assembly Caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has named Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State as Leader of the party in the zone.

The federal lawmakers said the decision to name Makinde its leader will go a long way in repositioning the party in the South West region with the hope of ensuring that divisions are completely stamped out in the party.

The National Assembly Caucus which comprises of Senators and House of Representatives members who were elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party in the zone, said it took the decision in order to avoid “unnecessary skirmishes in the forthcoming South West Congresses and also to correct some unorthodox egoistic moves by some state chapters that are trying to cause confusion in their state congresses recently.”

The Caucus in a communique issued at the end of its meeting on Tuesday, noted that the constitutional provision of the party were flouted by some leaders who did not follow due process in conducting their congresses.

The, the lawmakers said, has created parallel executives of the party in some south west states.

The caucus expressly warned the National Working Committee of the party not to recognize any list sent to them by any individual(s) no matter how highly placed from the region unless it has the consent of Governor Makinde

The caucus also warned that doing otherwise would cause avoidable confusions and may have negative effects on the party during electoral processes and general elections the nearest future.

The caucus said it adopted the following decisions which appear more or less like a communique concluded as follow:-

“At a meeting of the National Assembly Caucus of our party, the PDP, held in Abuja on the 26th of August, 2020 the following decisions were unanimously adopted.

(1) That the leader of the party in the Zone is His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde,.

(2) That all PDP issues in the Zone must be channeled through him as our leader in the South West Zone.

(3) That all elected members from the Zone are solidly behind him.

(4) That the National Working Committee should take note and act Accordingly.

(5) That Senator Ayo Akinyelure and Hon. Muraina Ajibola were duly elected as the Chairman and Secretary of the caucus.

(6) That the Caucus congratulates Governor Makinde and pray for wisdom to reconcile, resolve and re-position the party in the zone.

(7) The meeting urged His Excellency, the leader, Governor Makinde to quickly intervene and resolve the issues of contentious congresses in the Zone, especially Ekiti State.

(8) That the modalities for the Zonal Congresses be set in motion by the leader of the zone, His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde

(9) That all leaders and members of the party in the Zone are hereby enjoined to team up with the Leader in his efforts at re-positioning the party for more electoral successes in the zone.

The resolution was signed by Senator Ayo Akinyelure, Senator Kola Balogun, Senator Biodun Olujinmi, Hon. Oluwole Oke, Hon. Kolade V. Akinjo, Hon. Oghene Egoh, Soyinka Olatunji, Tajudeen Obasa, Adedeji Stanley Olajide, Hon. Bamidele Salam, Hon. Ajilesoro Taofeek, Omolafe Adedayo, Dr. Hon. Ajibola Muraina, Senator Francis Fadahunsi, Senator Nicholas Tofowomo, Hon, Yemi Taiwo and Hon. Abass Adigun Agboworin.