…laud govt on one year anniversary

Members of the Ibadan Descendant Union USA, (IDU-USA, Inc.) have

expressed readiness to work with Oyo state government under the leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde to enhance academic excellence, contribute to economic growth and development of the state.

The organization also lauded the effort of the Governor in transforming the state within the shortest period in office.

The group said this in a congratulatory message signed by its President, Dr Olubumi Afonja, the National General Secretary, Mogaji Abiola lyiola and the National Public Relation officer, Mrs Adebukola Oyejobi.

They felicitated with Governor Makinde on his one year anniversary.

According to the statement, “We laud the efforts of Governor Seyi Makinde in many areas. The IDU-USA is aware of the improvement made in the several sectors such as health, education, and infrastructural development that are essential to support citizens’ well-being, the economic growth, security and independence of Oyo State.

“We shared our desire to work with this administration to foster academic and economic growth of the state.

“IDU USA Inc. has contributed immensely to the education, health, economic, humanitarian and cultural awareness of the City of Ibadan.

“One of the organization’s new projects is the proposed construction of a multipurpose building in the USA that will be named “IBADAN HOUSE”, the statement concluded.

The Ibadan Descendants Union USA Inc. is a community-based organization of Ibadan sons and daughters in the USA, with Chapters in many cities of the country, and was formed to encourage unified efforts of Ibadan indigenes in the diaspora to contribute to the progress and economic development of the City of Ibadan