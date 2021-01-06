The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum (SMBLF) has appointed outgoing president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo its national coordinator, with effect from January 10, 2021.

SMBLF which made this known in a statement jointly signed by its chairman, Chief Edwin Clark; Chief Ayo Adebanjo for South-West, and Dr Pogu Bitrus (Middle-Belt), said the new appointment was made to tap more of the value possessed by Nwodo.

The group said this had become necessary given that Nwodo would successfully be completing his service to the Igbo nation as the president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo on the same day, January 10, 2021.

“The entire SMBLF rejoices with Chief John Nia Nwodo as he successfully completes his service to the Igbo Nation as the president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo on the 10th of January 2021,” SMBLF said.

“We are also glad to announce that given the values he carries our Oliver Twists want more of him and have decided to appoint him as the National Coordinator of Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum with effect from 10th January 2021,” the forum stated.

According to SMBLF, Nwodo, in his new capacity, assist the national chairman, Chief Clark, officially and carries out leadership functions and duties that would be assigned to him for the progress of the group from time-to-time.

The Forum expressed its trust in “his sense of responsibility to handle the new task given his track record,” praying that God will continue to imbue him with the capacity to function beyond human expectation.

