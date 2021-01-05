Sunday Oguntuyi

Osun state ‘chairman’ of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Hon. Soji Adagunodo has said the relocation of party’s secretariat in the state followed due process.

Adagunodo while reacting to the press statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbodiyan that regarded the new party secretariat acquired by his leadership as “strange office” which is not known to the national secretariat of the party, said the statement was influenced by communication gap and is at best unfortunate.

It would be recalled that, the national publicity secretary of the party, Mr. Kola Ologbodiyan had earlier issued a press statement denouncing the knowledge of the national secretariat about the relocation of the secretariat of the party in Osun state where he described the new office as “strange entity”.

“The PDP alerts Nigerians of clandestine plots by certain individuals to set up a strange office in Osogbo, Osun state, and purport such to be the Osun State secretariat of the PDP,” Ologbondiyan had said.

“For the avoidance of doubts, the PDP states in unequivocal terms that our legitimate state secretariat in Osun State remains our office located at Km 3, Ikirun Road, beside Federal Road Safety Corps Office, Biket Area, Osogbo, Osun state.

“It is imperative to state that our great party does not operate or recognize any other state secretariat in Osun State other than the above stated.”

However, Adagunodo in a press release personally signed and copies of which made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Tuesday, described the statement as unfortunate.

He said the relocation of the secretariat followed a due process and same was officially communicated to the National Chairman of the Party via a letter dated 11th of December, 2020.

He noted that the decision of relocation was orchestrated to guarantee the independence of the Party in the state from gubernatorial aspirants and other intending aspirants for different elective positions, adding that it would also boost the morale of the Party members and deepen their sense of belonging.

The statement said, ” the decision would liberate the Party from the overbearing pressure of the owners of the former Secretariat. In clear terms, the owners’ act of locking up the Secretariat at will was not good for the image of our Party.

“Besides, sir, notwithstanding the unfriendly tone of the press release, it is necessary to add that the relocation of the Secretariat reflects the position of the majority and stakeholders of our Party in Osun.

“Be also informed that our people are also worried and are expressing concerns over the position of the National leadership of the Party. It is the view of the majority of the stakeholders and teeming supporters of Osun PDP that your office and the National Leadership of the Party should be an impartial arbiter when there is any crises.”

“On our path, we hope that with the press release and a number of other unfair actions, the National officers are not determined to hold the state chapter of the Party at arm’s length

“We wish to add that in the last 20 years, Osun PDP had used seven (7) secretariats and at no time did the National Headquarters secured or determined where our Secretariat should be or not” The statement added.

“Our reasons for relocating the Secretariat to it’s current location at kilometer 3 Biket, Junction Ikirun road is not farfetched and aligns greatly with the reasons for the relocation of the secretariat in the past”

“Please be informed that the new office was secured during the tenure of Acting Chairman Elder Sunday Akanfe Atidade”

“To conclude, note that we are programmed to conduct an Interdenominational service at the new Secretariat tomorrow and all necessary arrangements have been put in place. All Party leaders and members have been informed accordingly and are equally prepared to combine forces to position our Party on the path of victory ahead of the coming elections. Thwarting this arrangement and several other party activities at this crucial time poses a danger to the overall and healthy existence of the Party”The statement concluded .