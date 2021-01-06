OBINNA EZUGWU

Nigeria on Tuesday, recorded another 1354 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, a new record from the previous record of 1,204 reached on Monday.

This is according to figures released by Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) via its official twitter page late Tuesday.

According to the agency, the total number of confirmed cases now stands at 92,705, out of which 76,396 have been discharged, while 1,319 have died.

Lagos, which has remained the epicenter in the country, led the way in the new infections with 712 recorded, followed by the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja with 145.

Other states that recorded infections include Plateau-117, Kwara-81, Kaduna-54, Sokoto-39, Oyo-38, Rivers-37, Gombe-21, Enugu-20.

Others are Akwa Ibom-16, Bauchi-14, Delta-14, Ebonyi-13, Anambra-9, Taraba-8, Edo-8, Kano-3, Osun-2, Ekiti-2 and Ogun-1.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has called on residents of the state to be more circumspect in the way they interact.

The governor, in a tweet via his twitter handle, @jidesanwoolu regretted that people were ignoring the virus, noting that “we simply cannot afford to be complacent at this time.”

The governor said, “There is an urgent need for us to be more circumspect in the way we live, interact and socialize with our friends and family. Many people are ignoring #COVID19 warnings and guidelines, thereby exposing themselves and others to the virus.

“We also do not want to go into another lockdown. It is important that you wear your masks, avoid crowded areas, wash or sanitize your hands regularly, and practice social distancing.

“2021 will only work for us if we take #COVID19 seriously and follow the guidelines laid down by Lagos State Ministry of Health We simply cannot afford to be complacent at this time.”