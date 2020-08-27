The Naira strengthened 0.06 per cent against the Dollar to N385.75 at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) Foreign Exchange window on Thursday.

It had opened at N386.15, traded high at N386.00, and eventually closed at N385.75, representing a 0.06 per cent appreciation against the previous day’s closing position.

A total of $14.47 million was transacted by investors through the I&E Forex window.

At the Interbank window, the exchange rate was N379.00/$1, unchanged against the previous day’s position.

A Dollar was sold for N477 at the parallel market, the rate it exchanged the previous day.