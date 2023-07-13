Southeast govs vow to deal with Simon Ekpa, enforcers of sit-at-home orders

Governors of the Southeast geopolitical zone have vowed not to deal with enforcers of sit-at-home order in the Southeast geopolitical zone.

This comes in the wake of the threat by the factional leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Simon Ekpa, a Finland based fugitive, to impose a two-week sit-at-home in the Southeast, commencing from July 31st to August 14th.

Simon Ekpa’s had on Tuesday declared the sit-at-home will take place in the following order: Monday, July 31, 2023 to Friday, August 4, 2023, there will be total lockdown in Biafraland;

“Saturday, August 5, 2023 and Sunday, August 6, 2023, all Biafran markets will open respectively.

“Monday, August 7, 2023 to Friday, August 11, 2023, there will be total lockdown in Biafraland; Saturday, August 12, 2023 and Sunday, August 13, 2023 (Break), all Biafran markets will open; Monday, August 14, 2023, there will be lockdown in Biafraland.

“We hereby call on all market leaders to strictly adhere to this order and treat it with utmost seriousness.”

However, responding in a statement on Wednesday, Anambra government said it will never yield to non-state actors.

The state government, through the press secretary to Governor Chukwuma Soludo, Christian Aburime, said Ekpa was a fugitive who should be completely ignored.

Aburime said: “Anambra State under the leadership of Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo will never yield to non-state actors on this illegal sit-at-home order.

“Simon Ekpa is a fugitive and rabble-rouser who should be completely ignored by the citizens of Anambra and by extension, the entire South East.

“The imposition of sit-at-home orders by unauthorized individuals or groups is a clear violation of the law and Anambra State will never observe any sit-at-home order by a Simon Ekpa.

“Our markets, schools, businesses, and other social activities will remain open. Anambra State will never be a breeding ground for anarchy, fear, or lawlessness.”

Nobody’ll obey him —Enugu govt

Similarly, Vanguard quoted an official of Enugu State government who described Simon Ekpa as a villain, a criminal, said nobody will obey him in the state, insisting that the illegal sit-at-home has ended in Enugu.

The official, who did not want his name in print as he was not one of the spokesmen, however, warned any of Ekpa’s criminal foot soldiers who might want to test the government to have a rethink as they may not live to tell the story.

“We have ended illegal sit-at-home here in Enugu. That criminal should look for something else to do. He is not working in the interest of Nnamdi Kanu or IPoB. IPoB has denied him several times.

“Please, people should call him what he is, a terrorist, a criminal. He should not be linked with IPoB, he is just a criminal.

“Security operatives will teach any of his co-criminals who may want to test the will of the Government. They have been warned”, he said.

There’s nothing like sit at home in Ebonyi —Nwifuru

In his reaction, Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State declared that there is nothing like sit- at- home in the state.

The Governor of Ebonyi State stated this while fielding questions from journalists shortly after participating in a meeting of Ohanaeze Ndigbo with Governors , House of Assembly Speakers National Assembly Members and other Leaders from the South East zone at Imo State Governor’s Lodge Asokoro, Abuja.

Governor Nwifuru said what played out a week ago in Ebonyi State was a case of miscreants who attempted to put fear in residents and disrupt businesses.

” I am surprised to hear sit -at home from you because there is nothing like sit- at home in Ebonyi. We never for one day observed sit -at – home and I know you are aware .

” Some people only wanted to know if they can start putting tension on people and we said no, they don’t have such powers, they can’t do that and it didn’t happen.”

The Police in Ebonyi State is yet to make an official statement regarding the declaration of sit- at-home by Simon Ekpa’s led faction of IPOB