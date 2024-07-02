Governors of the South East geopolitical zone, and other stakeholders, including the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe, on Tuesday, arrived at the Government House, Enugu, for a crucial meeting.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that all the South East governors physically attended the meeting.

The governors are Alex Otti of Abia, Hope Uzodimma of Imo, Charles Soludo of Anambra, Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State, and the host governor, Mr Peter Mbah.

The reason for the meeting is not disclosed to the press, but it might not be unconnected to insecurity in the zone and Nnamdi Kanu’s issue as well as the state of the zone.

