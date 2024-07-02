Connect with us

Politics

South East govs, other stakeholders meet behind closed door in Enugu
Advertisement

Politics

Viral video of Sen. Oyewumi on 2023 polls blown out of proportion - Media Aide

Politics

Obasanjo didn't remove me from office as senate president - Wabara

Politics

Alison-Madueke begs court to stop estranged wife, Diezani from using his name

Politics

Rivers govt to hold local govt elections October 5

Politics

Southern Govs Agenda: An initiative for restructuring

Politics

Strategic Appointments: President Tinubu shares Nigeria to S/West, N/West

Politics

Stop exhibiting panic over Sen. Oyewumi's outstanding record, PDP blasts Osun APC chair

Politics

Peter Obi remains role model to youths, political class - Archbishop Ugorji

Politics

Tinubu appoints eight new permanent secretaries

Politics

South East govs, other stakeholders meet behind closed door in Enugu

Published

22 seconds ago

on

South East govs, other stakeholders meet behind closed door in Enugu

Governors of the South East geopolitical zone, and other stakeholders, including the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe, on Tuesday, arrived at the Government House, Enugu, for a crucial meeting.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that all the South East governors physically attended the meeting.

The governors are Alex Otti of Abia, Hope Uzodimma of Imo, Charles Soludo of Anambra, Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State, and the host governor, Mr Peter Mbah.

News continues after this Advertisement

The reason for the meeting is not disclosed to the press, but it might not be unconnected to insecurity in the zone and Nnamdi Kanu’s issue as well as the state of the zone.

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *