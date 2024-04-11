Ex-Minister, Ogbonnaya Onu is dead

Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, the immediate past Minister of Science and Technology under the Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, has died.

The former governor of old Abia State, died after a brief illness in an undisclosed hospital in Nigeria.

Onu, 72, contested for the presidential flag of the All Progressive Congress (APC) during the 2023 general election, but lost to President Bola Tinubu.

He was a Nigerian politician, author and engineer until his death in April 2024.

He was the first civilian governor of Abia State and was the minister of science, technology and innovation of Nigeria from November 2015 until his resignation in 2022.

