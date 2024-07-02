BREAKING: S/East governors move to secure Nnamdi Kanu’s release

Efforts to secure the release of the incarcerated leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) received a boost Tuesday, with the South-East governors announced that they will interface with the Federal Government to that effect..

This formed part of the communiqué issued after a meeting of the Forum in Enugu.

At the meeting, which also had other stakeholders in attendance, were governors Hope Uzodinma, Dr. Alex Otti, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru of Imo, Abia, Anambra and Ebonyi states, respectively, as well as the host, Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State.

The communiqué reads,

“The Forum commiserated with Government and people of Abia State, Ebonyi State, Imo State, South East, Nigeria and Chief Ogbonnaya Onu’s Family on the demise of His Excellency, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu.

“The Forum received the delegation of the Former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, GCON, and His Royal Majesty Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, CFR, Obi of Onitsha who came on a solidarity visit to the Forum.

“The Forum deliberated on the reviewed report of the South East Security and economic Summit held in Owerri on the 28th September, 2023 and agreed to implement the aspects of the report pertaining to security and economic integration and affirmed its desire to put actionable plans on the key issues agreed.

“The Forum resolved to visit Mr. President to discuss pressing issues concerning the South East Region.

“The Forum also resolved to interface with the Federal Government to secure the release of Mr. Nnamdi Kanu.”

