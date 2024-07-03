My salary as speaker was N400k – Dogara

Hon. Yakubu Dogara, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, has disclosed that he collected N400,000 as salary during his time in office, while his total allowance was N25m.

The former speaker said it was necessary to clarify the pay because members of the public have some misconceptions about how much lawmakers earn.

Dogara who spoke at the two-day House of Representatives open week celebration in Abuja, noted that it is important that Nigerians allow their Representatives to work and limit the financial demands on them.

“While I was Speaker my salary was 400 thousand Naira and my total allowance was 25 million naira, I told my accountant to open a separate account for the allowances and I never for once took any money out of that account everything that came into that account was used to cater for the needs of constituents,” he said.

“My accountant complained of the level of demand on the account and I told him if the money there is finished, borrow, and when money comes it you return to were you had taken money from.

“I am saying this so Nigerians will give their legislatures breathing space and know that the narrative is not true about members’ pay.

