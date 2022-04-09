Soludo swears in 20 commissioners in Anambra

Anambra State governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, has sworn in 20 commissioner nominees cleared by the state house of assembly.

The state house of assembly had on Friday, confirmed the nominees.

The commissioners sworn in are: Mr Ifeatu Chinedu (Finance), Prof. Ofonze Amucheazi (Lands), Mr Ifeanyi Okoma (Works), Ms Chiamaka Nnake (Budget) Dr Afam Obidike (Health), Mr Patrick Agha-mba (Youth Development), Mrs Ifeyinwa Obinabo (Women/Children Afairs), Dr Obinna Ugonnadi, Mr Julius Chukwuemeka (Power/Water Resources), and Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh (Education).

Others are: Mr Paul Nwosu (Information), Dr Foster Ihejiofor (Agriculture), Mrs Patricia Igwebuike (Transport), Mr Felix Odimegwu (Environment), Mr. Chikodi Anara (Home Land Afairs), Prof. Chika Ifemeje (Attorney General/Commissioner for Justice), Mr Collins Nwabunwanne (Local Government Affairs), Mr Donatus Onyeji (Culture/Entertainment), Mr. Anthony Ifeanya (Petroleum) and Mr Paulinus Onyeaka (Housing)

The governor who announced the development in a statement on Saturday, said the new commissioners were chosen from a pool of over 1000 applicants.

He also announced that the 21st nominee would be sworn-in next week after being cleared by the state assembly.

“This is the third week since I was sworn in as the Governor of Anambra State. In line with my promise to the people and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 20 Commissioners have been sworn in today after going through the statutory screening at the State Assembly,” he said.

“The 21st Commissioner will also be sworn in next week after being cleared by the House of Assembly.

“This is happening on a Saturday, unusually so because the business of Anambra under my watch can be carried out 24/7.

“To all my newly inaugurated Commissioners, I congratulate them all as well as commiserate with them. This is a call to action. The challenges are humongous!

“They all offered to serve, and were selected from a very competitive pool of over 1000 applicants . As they all came knowing the Ministry they have been assigned to, this means they were selected and are fit-for-purpose for the huge task ahead.

“I’m not a fan of the “100 days in office” frenzy, as i recognise that it is a four year bout that must be benchmarked to appraise performance. I therefore, have charged them all with a 50 days in office delivery plan. We will be exerting because the Anambra people cannot wait.

“What this means is that we expect nothing but excellence – that is the Anambra spirit.

“I once again extend my congratulations and commiserations to them all.”

Commissioner nominee for Special Duties, Mr. Silvester Ezeakanwa, is the 21st commissioner yet to be cleared by the assembly.