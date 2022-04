Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, on Saturday, declared his intention to run for president in the 2023 general election.

Amaechi, a former governor of Rivers State, made his intention known at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Rivers, during the All Progressives Congress (APC) thanksgiving.

He said, “I stand before you today to declare my intention and submit my application to serve as your next President.”