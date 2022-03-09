Soldiers, police killed as bandits run rampage in Kebbi

In continuation of attacks in Kebbi State, North West Nigeria, bandits on Tuesday attacked the convoy of Samaila Yombe, the state deputy governor, killing a police officer.

The attack comes on the heels on the reported killing of about 20 security operatives, including about 15 soldiers by the bandits in the state.

The affected soldiers said to be from Light Tank Battalion of the Nigerian Army in Zuru, were deployed to Kanya, a village in Danko-Wasagu district following the killing of 68 vigilantes otherwise known as Yan Sakai by gunmen fleeing from Niger State.

But the bandits said to be numbering hundreds invaded the community on Tuesday evening, engaging the soldiers and police officers in a three-hour gunfight, killing 20 of them, sources said.

Meanwhile, Abdullahi Yalmo, chief press secretary to the deputy governor who confirmed the attack on his principal by the bandits said the officer, Idris Umar Libata was killed in a gun duel with the bandits.

The deputy governor was said to be in company of the commanding officer of Zuru army barracks and had gone to console the families of the people of the community who had lost their sons during a recent attack that claims 68 vigilante members.

The bandits attacked the convoy at the heart of Kanya village around 8 pm.

Yalmo noted that God saved his principal, but lamented that the deputy governor lost one of his security details.

Sahara Reporters quoted a source from Sakaba Local Government Area of the state to have said Tuesday night that eight of the soldiers deployed to Zuru Emirate had been killed by gunmen.

“Initially we have our local security outfit that has been checkmating these monsters but last year the governor disarmed them by saying the security outfit was engaging in unlawful killings but he did not provide an alternative,” the source said.

“Immediately after banning our local security outfit, bandits then moved in and have been killing mercilessly since then.

“Some hours ago, some soldiers were deployed but unfortunately, the bandits have just killed eight of the soldiers. So sad, we are no longer safe,” the source had said.

Speaking on the killing of the vigilantes, another source told the medium that the deceased persons were ambushed after being fed wrong information regarding the location of the bandits.

“Yesterday, after killing many people and rustling cows, the youths from Dabai, Magajiya, Ribah, Diri and Danrnagi villages confronted the bandits with their locally made guns,” the source told Sahara Reporters.

“They killed many of the Bandits; along the line, someone called them and gave them wrong information about the location of the bandits, so that was how they fell into the ambush of the bandits.

“The location is Sakaba Local Government Area, Zuru Emirate, Kebbi state. It’s a border town between Kebbi South and Niger. The town has produced many Generals.

“Right now, they are still operating in Zuru villages. The soldiers and the police are more afraid than the civilians.”

Earlier on Tuesday, President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the attacks, noting that they were unacceptable.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, the president expressed sadness over what he described as “the brutal murder of tens of vigilante members.”

The president also extended his condolences to the family members of the deceased.

“This egregious level of criminality is shocking and I want to assure Nigerians that I will do all it takes to tackle this monster decisively,” the President was quoted as saying.

“My greatest preoccupation is the threat to life posed by these murderous gangs and remorseless outlaws who have no slightest regard for the sanctity of life.

“While extending my sympathy to the families of the victims of this savagery, let me use this opportunity to also call on our security forces to be more proactive and redouble their efforts in order to frustrate the operational plans of the terrorists before they even launch attacks.”