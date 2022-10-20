Nigerian soldiers have arrested two fake officials of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) for registering Niger Republic citizens at the country’s Gagamari Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp as Nigerians.

Major General Musa Danmadami, Director of Defence Media Operations disclosed this on Thursday during the military’s bi-weekly press briefing at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

“On 13 October 2022, troops in conjunction with the Nigeria Police and NIS (Nigeria Immigration Service) operatives intercepted 2 suspected fake National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) officials. It was revealed that the suspects had visited Gagamari IDP camp in Niger Republic to register non-Nigerian in the IDP camp,” he said.

“Items recovered from the suspects include National Identification Number (NIN) registration machine, printing machine, laminating machine, a computer tracking machine and a generator set among other items.”

According to Musa, “during the weeks in focus, 31 suspected Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province members were neutralized, while 10 were arrested and 2 civilians rescued.

“Furthermore, a total of 366 Boko Haram terrorists and their families comprising 23 adult males, 112 adult females and 231 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the theatre. All recovered items, arrested terrorists, logistics suppliers and rescued civilians have been handed over to the appropriate authority for further action while the surrendered Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and their families are being profiled for further action,” he added.