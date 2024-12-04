Park Min-Jae, renowned South Korean actor dies at 32

Popular South Korean actor Park Min Jae has died at 32 following a cardiac arrest.

The K-drama sensation according to report was travelling through China when he met his untimely death on November 29. His agency, in a heartfelt update shared on social media, revealed that his funeral rites are scheduled for December 4.

“Park Min Jae, a gifted performer who was deeply passionate about acting and always gave his all, has ascended to heaven. We are immensely thankful for the unwavering love and support you have shown him. While we will no longer witness his artistry, we will forever remember him as a proud actor of Big Title. May he rest in peace,” the agency conveyed on Monday.

The 32-year-old was celebrated as an emerging talent in the Korean entertainment world, leaving his mark in numerous successful dramas such as Tomorrow, Little Women, Call It Love, The Korea-Khitan War, Mr. LEE, and Bo-ra! Deborah.

This sorrowful news arrives mere weeks after another South Korean star, Song Jae-lim, was found lifeless in his residence in Seoul. Authorities continue to investigate, and as of mid-November, they confirmed discovering a note in his apartment. The 39-year-old’s body was discovered by a friend who had planned to meet him for lunch. No indications of foul play were reported.

As admirers and industry peers mourn his loss, Park Min Jae’s impact on the world of dramas and cinema is being fondly remembered. Let us reflect on a few defining performances that showcased his talent and versatility:

Little Women

In this widely praised series featuring Kim Go Eun, Nam Ji Hyun, Park Ji Hu, and Wi Ha Joon, Park Min Jae made a striking guest appearance. Though his role was brief, it left a lasting impression on audiences.

Tomorrow

This fantasy drama, led by Rowoon, Lee Soo Hyuk, and Kim Hee Sun, saw Park Min Jae take on a supporting role that added heartfelt complexity to the storyline. His performance resonated deeply, further establishing his presence in the industry.

Korea-Khitan War

Also known as Goryeo-Khitan War, this historical epic became a pivotal moment in Park Min Jae’s career. His portrayal of a supporting character in this grand narrative underscored his ability to excel in demanding roles.

The Fabulous

Set against the vibrant but competitive backdrop of the fashion industry, this series starred Chae Soo Bin and SHINee’s Minho. Park Min Jae’s minor role brought an additional layer of charm to the ensemble cast, enhancing the drama’s dynamic appeal.

Park Min Jae’s performances, whether as a lead or in supporting roles, consistently demonstrated his passion and dedication to his craft. While his time in the industry was cut short, his contributions will continue to be celebrated by fans and colleagues alike.